Iran's Larijani: Resistance remains steadfast, victorious

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has underscored that the resistance movement remains “resilient and triumphant” in the face of adversity.

According to IRNA, in a post on his X account on Monday, Larijani hailed the massive public celebration held by Palestinians to welcome the released prisoners, saying it vividly reflected “which side is truly victorious.”

He wrote, “The enthusiastic and grand reception for the freed prisoners, organized by the brave and oppressed people of Palestine, revealed the genuine spirit of victory and steadfastness.”

Larijani added that the Zionist regime, despite its aggression, is now witnessing through global media how, after two years of relentless massacres, the standing of Hamas and the broader resistance movement has grown stronger in the hearts of the people.

He reaffirmed, “The resistance is always steadfast and victorious.”

The Israeli regime launched its war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, with two declared goals — to eliminate Hamas and to rescue Israeli captives. However, after two years of devastating assaults and mounting failures, Tel Aviv was ultimately forced to agree to a ceasefire deal with Hamas, marking the end of the genocidal campaign and paving the way for a prisoner exchange.

On October 9, 2025, Hamas announced in an official statement that an agreement had been reached to end the Gaza war and exchange prisoners. The Israeli military also confirmed the implementation of the ceasefire shortly afterward.

