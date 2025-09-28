Larijani: Israeli Aggression Unites Nations Toward Cooperation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, stated on Saturday that the Israeli regime’s ruthless actions have become evident to the world, prompting nations to seek cooperative mechanisms.

Larijani made these remarks upon arriving in Beirut to attend a memorial ceremony honoring Hezbollah martyrs, including prominent resistance leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, both assassinated last year in separate Israeli attacks.

He emphasized that since his last visit to Beirut, regional developments have made the Zionist regime’s behavior more apparent. “The truths spoken by Martyr Nasrallah decades ago are now clear to all,” he said.

Larijani added, “The recent incident in Qatar further exposed the regime’s merciless nature. Today, nations are rightly seeking ways to cooperate, and we support this direction.”

On September 9, Israel bombed Hamas headquarters in Doha during a meeting on Gaza ceasefire proposals. Qatar condemned the attack as “state terrorism.” While Hamas leaders survived, six people were killed, sparking global outrage.

Larijani also highlighted the enduring friendship between Iran and Lebanon, noting that ties have grown stronger in recent years.

He affirmed Iran’s support for strong, independent governments and expressed hope that Lebanon’s developments will benefit its people and lead to a stable administration.

During his August visit to Lebanon, Larijani addressed security concerns amid US-Israeli pressure to disarm Hezbollah—a move widely opposed by Lebanese citizens who view Hezbollah as a resistance force against Israeli occupation.

“Lebanon may be small, but its people are strong. The resistance emerged from the Lebanese nation and is a source of pride for the Islamic world. Today, it stands firm against Israel,” Larijani stated.

He expressed optimism about the region’s future, saying that regional awakening is growing and could bring prosperity to its nations.

Larijani was also scheduled to meet Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the Government Palace.

He planned to visit Martyr Nasrallah’s mausoleum and participate in the official anniversary ceremony honoring him, Martyr Safieddine, and other Hezbollah commanders and fighters. /129