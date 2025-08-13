Iran’s top security official reaffirms support for Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), has reaffirmed Iran’s steadfast commitment to safeguarding Lebanon’s national interests, declaring solidarity with the Lebanese people amid ongoing challenges.

Speaking upon his arrival in Beirut on Wednesday, Larijani stated, “The suffering of the Lebanese people is our suffering. We will stand by the people of Lebanon under all circumstances.” His visit to Lebanon marks the second leg of a regional tour that began in Iraq earlier this week.

Larijani expressed appreciation to Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri for facilitating the visit, which includes scheduled meetings with senior Lebanese officials, including the president, prime minister, and other influential political leaders.

The Iranian official’s regional tour began on Monday in Baghdad, where he met with his Iraqi counterpart and signed a significant security agreement aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing regional cooperation.

Larijani’s visit underscores Iran’s continued engagement in regional diplomacy and its support for allied nations facing political and economic pressures.

