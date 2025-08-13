Iran’s embassy in Iraq condemns US stance on Tehran-Baghdad security pact

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s embassy in Iraq has condemned Washington’s “interfering” position on the recent security agreement signed between Tehran and Baghdad, calling it an attempt to sow discord among neighboring nations.

In a statement, the embassy rejected remarks by US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce opposing the agreement, saying they reflect “the continuous efforts of American policymakers to create division among neighboring and Muslim nations.”

The statement reaffirmed the “shared determination” of Iran and Iraq to strengthen ties based on good neighborliness and mutual respect, describing this approach as a guarantee for peace, stability, and security along their common border and in the region.

It stressed that the security pact aims to enhance the security of both countries and combat terrorism, and that the US position constitutes “an unacceptable interference” in the affairs of two independent neighbors.

Such a stance, the embassy added, is a clear sign of Washington’s destabilizing approach toward regional countries.

The statement further argued that such interventions violate the principles of the UN Charter and international law, which call for cooperation between states.

Earlier, Bruce had claimed that the US “supports genuine Iraqi sovereignty, not legislation that would turn Iraq into an Iranian satellite state,” in response to the signing of the Iran-Iraq security cooperation agreement.

‘Iraq is not subordinate to policy of any other state’

The Iraqi Embassy in Washington also responded to the meddlesome US position, saying that Iraq is a fully sovereign state with the right to conclude agreements in accordance with its constitution and national laws, and in line with its interests.

In a statement via its official X account on Tuesday, the embassy said that Baghdad is not subordinate to the policy of any other state.

It added that the security agreement was signed to enhance bilateral cooperation with Iran in safeguarding security and controlling the shared borders, thereby contributing to the stability and security of both countries and the wider region.

Iran and Iraq signed a joint security agreement on Monday, during a visit by Ali Larijani, Secretary-General of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, to Baghdad.

