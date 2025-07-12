Larijani confirms US messages on nuclear talks amid post-war distrust

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei confirmed that Tehran has received messages from the United States regarding the resumption of nuclear negotiations and is currently reviewing them.

Ali Larijani, speaking to Al-Jazeera, stated that Iran has no trust in the US following the joint Israeli-American military aggression.

He referred to Israel’s June 13 attack on Iran, which resulted in the assassination of senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

On June 22, the United States officially entered the conflict by attacking three Iranian nuclear facilities, violating both the UN Charter and the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

These strikes occurred despite five rounds of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the US, mediated by Oman, with a sixth round scheduled for June 15 that was ultimately canceled.

Larijani criticized the US approach under President Donald Trump, saying it is based on the idea of forcing surrender or initiating war.

He added that a new Middle East is emerging—one that is resilient and independent.

In a separate speech, Larijani condemned Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for promoting the outdated concept of “peace through power.”

He made these remarks during a memorial for Brigadier General Mohammad Saeed Izadi, who led the IRGC Quds Force’s Palestine division and was martyred in an Israeli attack.

Larijani emphasized that despite US-led violence, Palestinians have not surrendered, and Iran responded firmly under the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei.

He declared that Trump’s theory failed in Iran and that the region is moving toward strength and resistance.

Larijani concluded by noting that despite claims of Hamas’s defeat, the group continues its operations more than 21 months into the conflict.