Funeral of IRGC commander held in Shiraz

AhlulBayt News Agency: The funeral ceremony of Martyr Major General Gholam-Hossein Ghaib-Parvar, former deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was held on Saturday at the revered Shah Cheragh Shrine in Shiraz, with the participation of senior officials, military commanders, and members of the public.

According to Iran Press, Ghaib-Parvar, who previously led the Basij forces, passed away due to long-term injuries sustained during the Iran-Iraq War, according to official reports. His decades-long service in various military and public roles earned him deep respect across political and religious institutions.

Speaking at the ceremony, Major General Mohammad Jafar Asadi, deputy commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, said: “Martyr Ghaib-Parvar served the people with devotion for nearly fifty years. He was present on the frontlines from the earliest days of the imposed war and maintained a strong bond with the public throughout his life.”

The funeral marked a solemn moment of national tribute to a figure regarded for his steadfast defense of the Islamic Republic and his influential role in the IRGC’s social and cultural programs.

