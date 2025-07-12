Three Iranian police officers martyred in Chabahar terrorist attack

AhlulBayt News Agency: Three Iranian security personnel have died from gunshot wounds sustained during a clash with foreign-backed terrorists in Sistan and Baluchestan province near the Pakistan border.

According to the provincial police media bureau, a patrol unit from Iran’s Law Enforcement Command (FARAJA) was attacked in Chabahar County on Friday afternoon.

Armed militants opened fire on the patrol, critically injuring three officers, including conscripts and official police staff.

During the exchange, one terrorist was killed and another seriously wounded.

The three Iranian officers—Hossein Jafarnia, Abbas Bairaqifard, and Hamidreza Mirshahi—succumbed to their injuries on Saturday morning.

This incident occurred just days after the IRGC Ground Force dealt a major blow to militants in the same province during a counterterrorism operation.

The IRGC’s Quds Base announced that local residents helped uncover terrorist hideouts in Chabahar amid ongoing “Martyrs of Security” drills.

The IRGC neutralized six militants in a swift operation and seized various light and heavy weapons, along with explosives.

Sistan and Baluchestan has faced repeated terrorist attacks targeting civilians and security forces in recent years.

Authorities believe that militant groups operating in southeastern and southwestern Iran are linked to foreign intelligence agencies.

On October 26, 2024, a deadly terrorist attack in Gohar Kuh, Taftan County, killed 10 Iranian law enforcement officers.

The Jaish al-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the assault, one of the province’s deadliest in recent months.

The group has carried out numerous attacks in Iran, especially in Sistan and Baluchestan, using tactics such as kidnapping border guards and targeting police stations to incite unrest.



