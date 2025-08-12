Pres. Pezeshkian: Caucasus route must serve peace, not power politics

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the need for ensuring that the Caucasus corridor truly becomes a path of peace and development, not a tool for achieving the hegemonic objectives of foreign powers.

In response to a phone call from Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday, President Pezeshkian referred to the agreement for implementing the transportation corridor project in the Caucasus region with US participation, emphasizing the preservation of Armenia's sovereignty in this regard and the prevention of any military or security forces in the execution of this project.

The Iranian president underlined of the need for vigilance and special care regarding potential actions by the US side that may pursue hegemonic objectives in the Caucasus region under the guise of economic investment and claims of providing peace. He added: “It must be ensured that this route is genuinely a path of peace and development, not a tool for realizing the hegemonic goals of foreign powers.”

Pezeshkian also noted that the relations between Iran and Armenia are strategic, and the interactions between the two countries are always constructive, based on good neighborliness and mutual respect for each other's territorial integrity.

The president stated: “Adopting principled and logical approaches has always been the solid foundation for strengthening friendly and strategic ties between Tehran and Yerevan, and any attempts to undermine these historical and deep relations will be firmly rejected and deemed unacceptable.”

Pezeshkian also clarified: "The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a bastion of peace, stability, and security in the region, welcomes any agreement that leads to strengthening peace, especially among the countries in the region."

He further emphasized the value and importance of neighborly relations, especially among Iran, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, stating that the continuation and strengthening of these relations depend on vigilance, coordination, empathy, and avoiding any foreign interventions.

Pashinyan, in response, provided a detailed report on the signing process of the recent peace memorandum between his country and Azerbaijan and explained various aspects of the Caucasus transportation corridor project. He expressed gratitude for the principled positions of Iran and President Pezeshkian in maintaining cohesion among the countries in the region.

The Armenian Prime Minister added: "The Islamic Republic of Iran's emphasis on preserving Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity is very valuable and important to us, and we will not sign any agreement unless we are fully assured of respecting the interests, considerations, and sensitivities of our friendly and neighboring country, Iran."

Pashinyan emphasized that relations and cooperation with Tehran hold a special and distinguished place for Yerevan, stating: "Armenia considers its relations with Iran to be strategic, and all important decisions and actions will be made with mutual consultation and coordination. We have established transparency and honesty as fundamental principles in these relations, and this approach will always remain steadfast."

