Iran’s President offers condolences, support to Pakistan amid devastating floods

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has extended heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the people of Pakistan in the wake of the catastrophic floods that have struck the country.

According to President site, in a message issued on Saturday, President Pezeshkian expressed the deep sympathy of the Iranian government and nation toward the prime minister, the government, and the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He conveyed solidarity with Pakistan during this time of hardship and loss.

The president reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to provide humanitarian aid and support to help alleviate the suffering of those affected by the disaster. He also offered prayers for the swift recovery and well-being of the injured and all those impacted by the floods.

President Pezeshkian emphasized the enduring bonds of friendship and neighborly solidarity between Iran and Pakistan, underscoring the importance of mutual support in times of crisis.

