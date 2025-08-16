Iranian VP: Regional solidarity boosts security against external threats

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s first vice president has emphasized the importance of expanding trade between Iran and Kyrgyzstan, highlighting the political will of both nations’ leaders.

Mohammad-Reza Aref made the remarks in a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on Friday.

Aref said that Iran is interested to deepen relations with Kyrgyzstan, stressing the need to facilitate travel between the two nations, especially for businesses, private sector, and economic stakeholders.

Noting that Iran’s observer membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the implementation of the free trade agreement would significantly enhance Iran’s relations with member states of the union, he described Kyrgyzstan as a country with rich culture and civilization, and a history of peaceful coexistence with Iran’s neighbors.

He thanked the Kyrgyz government for successfully hosting the Eurasian Economic Union’s Prime Ministers’ Summit and congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its Independence Day, noting that Iran was among the first countries to recognize Kyrgyzstan’s independence.

Aref also condemned the recent attack by the Israeli regime on Iran during indirect nuclear negotiations with the United States, expressing gratitude to Kyrgyzstan for condemning the aggression in international forums, stating that the attack, carried out in coordination with the US, violated international law and norms.

Japarov: Iran can help Kyrgyzstan access open waters

The Kyrgyz president expressed his country’s interest in expanding ties with Iran and emphasized the need to activate the joint economic cooperation commission. He said that Kyrgyzstan could gain access to open waters through Iran via the North-South Corridor.

Japarov also expressed sorrow over the Israeli regime’s attack on Iran, which damaged peaceful nuclear infrastructure and led to the martyrdom of Iranian citizens.

He also expressed hope to visit Iran soon and meet with President Masoud Pezeshkian at a suitable opportunity.

