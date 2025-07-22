Iranian Defense Minister holds strategic talks with Russian officials in Moscow

AhlulBayt News Agency: Kazem Jalali, Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow, announced that Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Iran’s Defense Minister, met with his Russian counterpart, Andrei Belousov, during an official visit to Russia.

In an interview with IRNA on Monday, Jalali stated that the two defense ministers held a strategic meeting in Moscow focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in defense and military sectors.

He added that prior to this meeting, Nasirzadeh had taken part in a high-level session at the Kremlin on Sunday, which brought together Ali Larijani—a senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution—and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Jalali underscored the strength of Iran-Russia relations, noting that both nations face ongoing pressure and sanctions from Western governments.

Back in January, Tehran and Moscow signed a Comprehensive Strategic Agreement aimed at deepening ties across various domains, including economics, science, technology, culture, and tourism.

