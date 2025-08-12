UNRWA condemns Israel for silencing journalists in Gaza massacre

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commissioner general of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has condemned Israel for massacring five Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza, saying the occupying regime’s military continues to silence voices reporting its atrocities in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Philippe Lazzarini, in a post on X on Monday, expressed horror at the killing of Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, cameramen Ibrahim Zaher and Moamen Aliwa, and their assistant Mohammed Noufal.

“Since the war began, more than 200 Palestinian journalists have been reported killed with total impunity,” Lazzarini said.

He further stressed, “Israel is also blocking access of international journalists to report independently since the war began nearly two years ago.”

Lazzarini emphasized the need to protect journalists and allow international media into Gaza to support the heroic work of their Palestinian colleagues.

“Journalists must be protected and international media must get into Gaza to support the heroic work of their Palestinian colleagues,” the senior UN official pointed out.

Lazzarini concluded, “This is the only way to counter disinformation and prevent doubts about the scale of atrocities committed in Gaza.”

....................

End/ 257