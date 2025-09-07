IRGC commander calls for Islamic unity to confront global oppression

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Major General Mohammad Pakpour, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), delivered a powerful message emphasizing the vital role of unity in achieving victory and liberating oppressed nations from the grip of arrogant global powers and Zionism.

He underscored that the strength, solidarity, and cohesion of the Islamic Ummah are essential in resisting the conspiracies and hostile agendas of Islam’s adversaries—particularly the United States and the Zionist regime, which he described as illegitimate and malevolent.

According to IRNA, drawing on historical examples, Major General Pakpour noted that whenever Islamic societies have united with determination and shared purpose, the schemes of their enemies have collapsed and failed to achieve their goals.

He warned that today’s adversaries employ advanced media technologies, psychological and hybrid warfare, unjust sanctions, and occupation tactics to undermine the resolve of Muslim nations. These tools, he said, are designed to fracture unity and weaken resistance.

To counter these threats, Major General Pakpour called for deeper political and economic cooperation among Muslim countries, alongside the strengthening of defense and military capabilities. Such efforts, he asserted, would create a formidable Islamic deterrent capable of defeating the forces of evil.

He concluded by stressing that unity is not merely a strategic necessity—it is the only path toward victory and the liberation of nations from domination by arrogant powers and malicious Zionist influence.

