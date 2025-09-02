Hamas welcomes IAGS resolution declaring Israeli actions as genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement has expressed strong support for a resolution passed by the International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS), which concludes that Israel’s actions in Gaza meet the criteria for genocide under international law.

In a statement released on Monday, Hamas described the IAGS resolution as a new piece of legal evidence that reinforces numerous global reports and eyewitness accounts documenting the genocide being carried out against Palestinians in plain sight.

Hamas condemned the international community for its failure to act against Israel and the administration of Benjamin Netanyahu, labeling this inaction as a “stain of shame” and a “complete failure to defend humanity.”

The group warned that continued silence and inaction from global powers pose a serious threat to international peace and stability.

Hamas urged the United Nations, world governments, and relevant institutions to take immediate steps to halt Israel’s alleged crimes of genocide, forced displacement, and ethnic cleansing, and to prosecute its leaders for what it called fascist and terrorist acts in Gaza.

The IAGS resolution, spanning three pages, outlines various Israeli actions that it claims constitute genocide, including intentional attacks on civilians, starvation tactics, denial of humanitarian aid, sexual violence, and mass displacement.

Beyond military operations, the resolution also highlights statements made by senior Israeli officials as evidence of genocidal intent.

Specifically, it cites remarks from Israeli government leaders, war cabinet members, and top military officers who have openly spoken of “destroying” Gaza, referring to its population as “human animals,” and expressing intentions to inflict “maximum damage,” “flatten Gaza,” and turn it into “hell.”

The resolution also references Israeli support for a plan proposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump to expel all Palestinians from Gaza, which scholars argue constitutes ethnic cleansing.

