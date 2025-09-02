UN urged to act as media outlets demand justice for Palestinian reporters

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday, hundreds of media outlets from 50 countries launched a coordinated campaign condemning Israel’s killing of Palestinian journalists in Gaza and demanding accountability for these actions.

The Government Media Office in Gaza reported on Sunday that the number of journalists killed since October 7, 2023, has reached 247, following the death of journalist Islam Abed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City.

The campaign was initiated by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and Avaaz, both of which displayed a black banner on their websites to mark the protest.

Participating media outlets include L’Humanité (France), Die Tageszeitung (Germany), La Libre (Belgium), Público (Portugal), The Independent (UK), L’Orient-Le Jour (Lebanon), and The Intercept (USA).

Several newspapers, such as L’Humanité, Público, and La Libre, featured a black front page with the message: “At the rate at which the Israeli army is killing journalists in Gaza, soon no one will remain to report on what is happening.”

In a statement issued Monday, RSF said that hundreds of media organizations are joining forces through Avaaz’s platform to advocate for the protection of Palestinian journalists in Gaza.

RSF added that media outlets from over 50 countries are standing in solidarity with Palestinian journalists, amplifying the campaign’s message.

The campaign includes symbolic actions such as blacked-out front pages in print, banners on digital platforms, audio messages on radio, and visual statements on television.

Israel denies intentionally targeting journalists and often claims that some of them are affiliated with Hamas.

RSF urged participating media to demand three key actions:

Protection for Palestinian journalists and an end to impunity for Israeli army crimes. Independent access for foreign media to Gaza. Global support for Palestinian journalists seeking refuge abroad.

RSF emphasized that with the 80th session of the UN General Assembly approaching, the international community must take decisive action and pressure the Security Council to stop Israeli crimes against journalists.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel—backed by the United States—has been accused of committing genocide in Gaza, ignoring international appeals and ICJ orders. The toll includes 63,557 deaths, 160,660 injuries (mostly women and children), over 9,000 missing, mass displacement, and famine that has claimed 348 lives, including 127 children.

