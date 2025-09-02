Extremist Jewish settlers from Asfar ignite Palestinian farmland in Sa’ir near al-Khalil

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday evening, a group of Jewish settlers ignited large sections of farmland in the town of Sa’ir, situated northeast of al-Khalil in the occupied West Bank.

Local resident Ziyad Al-Shallaldeh reported that dozens of settlers from the “Asfar” settlement invaded Wadi Sa’ir and set fire to dozens of dunums cultivated with grapevines, almond trees, and olive trees. The affected lands belong to families including Shallaldeh and Al-Tarwa.

Residents of Sa’ir stated that these repeated attacks by settlers and Israeli forces are part of a broader strategy to forcibly remove Palestinians from their lands to facilitate settlement expansion. They added that settlers from “Asfar” and “Kedumim” frequently carry out similar assaults, including livestock theft.

Amid the ongoing war in Gaza, Israeli forces and settlers have intensified their operations in the West Bank and Occupied Jerusalem. According to Palestinian sources, these actions have led to the deaths of at least 1,016 Palestinians, injuries to around 7,000 others, and the arrest of over 18,500 individuals.

