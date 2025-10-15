Extremist Jewish settlers destroy 150 Palestinian olive trees in Bardala

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Tuesday, a group of extremist Jewish settlers rampaged through an olive grove in Bardala village, located in the northern Jordan Valley of the occupied West Bank, uprooting and destroying dozens of trees.

Local sources reported that the settlers caused extensive damage to approximately 150 fruit-bearing olive trees belonging to farmer Sultan Rashid in the Qa’oun plain near Bardala.

In recent months, the area has witnessed a rise in attacks by armed settlers, who established an outpost west of Bardala around a year and a half ago. Since then, they have been seizing grazing lands, setting fire to citizens’ property, and destroying agricultural crops.

