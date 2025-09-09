Jewish settlers torch farmland in Yatma and destroy olive trees in Far’ata

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday, a group of Jewish settlers set fire to agricultural land in the village of Yatma, located south of Nablus in the northern part of the occupied West Bank. In a separate incident, settlers also cut down more than 21 olive trees in Far’ata, a village west of Salfit.

Local sources cited Ahmed Abu Sanoubar, head of Yatma’s village council, who said that settlers arrived by bus on the main road north of the village and deliberately set fire to roadside olive trees, some of which were completely destroyed.

In a related act of aggression, settlers threw stones at Palestinian vehicles passing near the Yitzhar settlement, south of Nablus. No injuries were reported, according to local witnesses.

In Salfit, settlers demolished approximately 110 meters of stone walls and cut down over 21 olive trees. Due to continued settler activity, residents were unable to reach some of the affected areas, according to WAFA news agency.

The Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission reported that settlers carried out 431 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank during the month of August alone.

/129