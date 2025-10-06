West Bank Extremist Jewish Settlers Escalate Attacks on Palestinian Lands and Farmers

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday, Jewish settlers launched widespread assaults targeting Palestinian civilians, their lands, and properties across multiple areas of the West Bank, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

In Ramallah, settlers cut down trees on Palestinian-owned farmland in the Marj Si’ area, located between the villages of Abu Falah and Turmus Ayya, northeast of the city.

According to the Al-Baydar organization, the attack focused on agricultural lands belonging to residents of both villages, as part of a broader campaign to pressure locals and impose new territorial realities.

Settlers, accompanied by Israeli soldiers, also prevented farmers and landowners in the village of Rantis, west of Ramallah, from harvesting olives in the Al-Teen Al-Shami area, requiring special permits for access.

A settler from an illegal outpost between Rantis and Deir Ballut cut down olive trees owned by Rami Mohammed Khalaf and destroyed a shade structure belonging to Anas Abed of Rantis.

In Um Safa, north of Ramallah, settlers vandalized water tanks and stole items from a farm owned by Basheer Abu Mohammed.

In Jenin, Israeli forces and settlers forcibly removed residents of Khirbet Masoud from their land west of the city, citing proximity to a settler road and enforcing a 100-meter exclusion zone.

Elsewhere, settlers herded sheep through residential areas in the Al-Auja waterfall community near Jericho.

In Qalqilya, settlers destroyed 50 olive trees in the northern part of Kafr Qaddum.

In Nablus, armed settlers invaded lands in the towns of Deir Sharaf and Al-Naqoura, west of the city.

In occupied Jerusalem’s Silwan neighborhood, settlers stole olive harvests from lands in Wadi Al-Rababa, while Israeli forces assaulted landowners and barred them from entering the area.

Violence and violations by Jewish settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank have escalated dramatically since October 7, 2023, continuing through 2024 and into 2025. Reports from the UN and human rights groups like B’Tselem confirm that these attacks have resulted in casualties, displacement, and extensive property damage. /129