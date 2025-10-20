Extremist Israeli settlers torch Palestinian vehicles and steal crops in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Armed Jewish settlers launched a series of violent attacks on Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest season across multiple areas of the West Bank on Sunday.

Local sources reported that a group of settlers stormed cultivated lands in the Wadi Ammar area of Turmus Ayya, northeast of Ramallah. They forced olive harvesters to abandon their groves and set fire to two of their vehicles.

During the attack, Israeli soldiers established a makeshift checkpoint at the town’s main entrance and began searching passing vehicles.

In al-Mughayir village, also northeast of Ramallah, settlers blocked Palestinian farmers from accessing their olive groves and stole their harvested crops.

A similar assault occurred in the al-Baten area of Sinjil town, northeast of Ramallah, where settlers disrupted the harvest.

In eastern Nablus, settlers from the illegal Itamar settlement attacked olive groves in Rujeib village, preventing farmers from completing their harvest.

In western Bethlehem, settlers torched several Palestinian vehicles inside an auto repair shop owned by Ali al-Tous.

Local sources confirmed that settlers infiltrated the area and set fire to parked cars, causing their destruction and significant material damage.

Extremist settler groups living illegally in the West Bank routinely carry out aggressive attacks on Palestinian farmers and their lands during the annual olive harvest season.

