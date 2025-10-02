Israeli Settlers Destroy 300 Trees in West Bank Ahead of Harvest

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli settlers have cut down nearly 200 olive trees and 100 almond trees belonging to Palestinian families in the town of Sa’ir, located east of Al-Khalil in the occupied West Bank. Meanwhile, two young men were injured by Israeli occupation forces (IOF) during a raid on al-Faraa refugee camp south of Tubas, where two others were also detained.

Local resident Issa Shallalda reported that settlers destroyed approximately 300 trees in the Um al-Butum area: 100 belonging to him, another 100 to his 70-year-old brother Izzat, and 100 more owned by other families. The settlers used electric saws to cut the trees just days before the olive harvest season.

He added that these attacks are part of a systematic campaign aimed at displacing Palestinian residents to make way for settlement expansion. Just last month, settlers set fire to dozens of dunums of farmland planted with grapevines, olive trees, and almonds in the same area.

Daily settler assaults continue in Um al-Butum, north of Sa’ir, effectively isolating the area and preventing residents from accessing their lands. Local communities have renewed calls on official institutions and human rights organizations to urgently intervene and protect the population.

Separately, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that two young men were wounded by live bullets and shrapnel during an IOF raid on al-Faraa camp. The IOF also detained Hassan al-Tayeh and Yamen Sobuh after storming their homes, vandalizing their contents, and deploying additional forces across the area.

In parallel with the ongoing genocide in Gaza, IOF and settlers have intensified their assaults across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. According to Palestinian data, at least 1,047 Palestinians have been martyred, around 10,300 injured, and more than 19,000 detained since October 2023.

