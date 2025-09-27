Tens of Thousands Defy Israeli Restrictions to Pray at Aqsa

AhlulBayt News Agency: Despite heavy Israeli restrictions, tens of thousands of Palestinians gathered to perform Friday prayers at the Aqsa Mosque and its courtyards.

Local sources reported that worshipers from Occupied Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Palestinian towns within the 1948 occupied territories attended the prayers, following mass settler incursions into the Mosque earlier that morning.

Israeli forces blocked access to many worshipers at the gates of Aqsa, checking IDs of both young and elderly men and denying entry to several individuals without explanation.

Earlier in the day, large groups of settlers stormed the courtyards of Aqsa, especially near the Buraq Wall on the western side of the Mosque, where they conducted Talmudic rituals.

These intensified incursions have been fully backed and financed by the far-right Israeli government and extremist ministers, coinciding with a nearly two-year-long genocide campaign against Palestinians.

In response, Palestinian activists have continued to urge increased presence and religious steadfastness (Ribat) at the Aqsa Mosque, particularly on Fridays and throughout the week, to counter the growing settler threats.

These calls stress the significance of mass attendance at Aqsa as a reaffirmation of Muslims’ historical and religious rights to the holy site and a rejection of Israeli Judaization efforts.

/129