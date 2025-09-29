Hamas: Jit Junction Operation a Natural Response to Israeli Crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement has described the car-ramming operation at the Jit junction in eastern Qalqilya as a “natural response to the Israeli occupation’s genocidal war on Gaza and its ongoing crimes in the West Bank and Jerusalem.”

In a statement issued Sunday evening, Hamas called the incident a “heroic operation” that reflects the Palestinian people’s unwavering rejection of annexation and Judaization plans. The group affirmed that resistance will persist as long as the occupation continues, and that no oppression can break the will of the people or their pursuit of liberation.

Hamas further emphasized that the occupation’s massacres, forced displacement policies, and daily settler attacks—carried out under Israeli military protection—are fueling widespread public anger and intensifying all forms of resistance.

The Movement called on Palestinians everywhere to unite, consolidate their efforts, and escalate confrontation against the occupation and its settlers.

