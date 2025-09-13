IOF raids West Bank, injures elderly Palestinian, kidnapes two young men in Tulkarem

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday morning, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) opened fire on a Palestinian elderly man and abducted two young men during raids across the West Bank.

The Red Crescent reported that its paramedics evacuated a 60-year-old man to the hospital after IOF shot him in the thigh during a raid on the Tulkarem refugee camp.

The IOF has displaced tens of thousands of Palestinians by demolishing homes and civilian infrastructure in refugee camps such as Jenin, Tulkarem, and Nur Shams, rendering them uninhabitable in what has been described as a large-scale ethnic cleansing campaign.

For months, IOF has barred displaced Palestinians from returning to these camps, citing military zone restrictions.

In a separate incident, IOF abducted two young men during dawn raids in Beitunia, west of Ramallah, and stormed Ras Atiya in southern Qalqilya without making arrests.

In Al-Quds, Israeli police forces raided Kafr Aqab and al-Matar neighborhood at dawn, firing tear gas and stun grenades at homes and residents. No injuries were reported.

On Friday, police forces stormed Qatanna and Qibya towns in northwest Al-Quds and raided homes belonging to the families of martyrs.

Local sources said police had issued notices to the families of Mohamed Taha and Muthanna Amr, ordering the confiscation and closure of their homes.

Mohamed and Muthanna had recently carried out a shooting operation near an illegal settlement in east Al-Quds, killing six Jewish settlers and injuring others.

Israeli police also raided Shuafat refugee camp and the home of Mohamed ash-Shawamreh, who had stabbed two Jewish settlers earlier that day. He was arrested during the operation.

Following the stabbing, Israeli forces stormed the camp and opened fire on residents, injuring three civilians.

