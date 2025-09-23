Israeli Forces Abduct Four Palestinians in West Bank Raids

AhlulBayt News Agency:On Tuesday, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) abducted four Palestinian citizens and seized two homes during early morning raids across the West Bank.

Local sources reported that IOF troops stormed the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, where they detained two young men after raiding several residences.

In separate incidents, Israeli forces also arrested one young man from his home in al-Bireh City and another from Qalqilya City.

Meanwhile, in the northern West Bank province of Salfit, IOF soldiers took control of two homes and converted them into military posts.

According to local accounts, Israeli troops stormed the residence of Sa’eid Shahin in Salfit City and informed the family that the house would be used as military barracks until further notice.

In another raid, IOF forces displaced a family in Kafr ad-Dik town, western Salfit, after taking over their home and declaring it a temporary military post for one day.

