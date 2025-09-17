Two Palestinians martyred by IOF in Qalqilya raid

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Tuesday afternoon, the Palestinian health ministry reported that two young Palestinian men were killed at dawn by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank city of Qalqilya.

The IOF seized the bodies of the martyrs after firing multiple bullets at them during a raid on their workplace. The victims were identified as Waseem Abu Ali, aged 41, and Khaled Hassan, aged 34.

According to the latest official Palestinian statistics, Israeli forces and extremist settlers have killed at least 1,023 Palestinian citizens and injured around 7,000 others in the West Bank and Jerusalem since the start of the genocidal war on Gaza.

