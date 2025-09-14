IOF abducts Palestinians during West Bank raids

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces (IOF) carried out a series of raids across the West Bank on Saturday night and Sunday morning, abducting several Palestinian citizens.

Local sources reported that five individuals were taken from their homes in various villages located in the eastern and southern parts of Nablus province.

In al-Khalil (Hebron), IOF arrested seven Palestinians, including two women, during raids in the city, al-Fawwar refugee camp, and the towns of Sa’ir and Beit Ummar.

Israeli troops also stormed the campuses of Hebron University and Palestine Polytechnic University, detaining and interrogating multiple students and faculty members.

Two more Palestinians were arrested during raids in Zaatara, east of Bethlehem, and Tamun, located in southern Tubas.

In Qalqilya, IOF forces detained a man and his son after ransacking their home.

In Jenin, Israeli soldiers violently assaulted a young man in the Wadi Burqin area before allowing Red Crescent medics to treat him.

Another young man was arrested after IOF raided his home near the Baydawi rotary in Jenin City.

On Saturday evening, Israeli forces stormed Beit Rima town in northwest Ramallah, raided a commercial shop, assaulted a young man, and then detained him.

/129