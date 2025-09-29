Israeli soldier killed in retaliatory car-ramming operation in occupied West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli soldier has been killed when a Palestinian carried out a retaliatory car-ramming operation in the northern part of the West Bank, amid heightened tensions between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the occupied territory.

The Israeli military asserted in a statement that the incident began on Sunday evening, when a truck driven by a Palestinian purportedly accelerated toward Israeli troops at the Jit Junction — near the Palestinian town of the same name and east of the city of Qalqilya.

The soldier killed in the incident was identified as Staff Sergeant Inbar Avraham Kav, 20, of the Paratroopers Brigade’s 890th Battalion, from the town of Lotem north of the occupied territories.

Israeli medical officials said the soldier sustained a severe head injury. Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency response service took him to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva for treatment, where he died of his wounds.

The military said that after being hit by the truck, the soldier was also hit by gunfire as the other troops opened fire on the Palestinian man.

The Palestinian man was identified by Israeli military officials as a resident of the West Bank city of Nablus.

Hamas said the car-ramming operation east of the West Bank city of Qalqilya was in response to Israel’s ongoing genocidal war against the Palestinians in Gaza.

“This heroic operation reflects our people's determination to reject annexation and Judaization plans, and proves that resistance will remain as long as the occupation persists,” the Gaza-based movement stated.

It added that the operation comes amid daily settler attacks and Israeli military incursions in the West Bank.

“The crimes of the occupier and the policies of displacement and daily attacks by settlers under protection from the occupying army will inevitably fuel public anger and escalate resistance in all its forms,” the statement read.

Hamas also urged Palestinians to unite their ranks, coordinate efforts, and “set the confrontation stage” against Israeli forces and settlers.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli military and settlers have intensified their aggression towards Palestinians throughout the West Bank, following the initiation of the genocidal war against the Gaza Strip, killing hundreds of Palestinians and injuring thousands more across the occupied territory.

Over 700,000 Israelis reside in more than 230 settlements established since the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds in 1967.

The international community considers the settlements to be unlawful according to international law and the Geneva Conventions, as they are built in occupied territories.

