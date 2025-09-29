Gaza Civil Defense Warns of Collapse Amid Fuel Blockade

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior official from Gaza’s Civil Defense has issued an urgent appeal for international intervention to save thousands of civilian lives by pressuring the Israeli occupation to allow fuel deliveries to humanitarian organizations across the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a statement released on Sunday, Mohammed al-Mughair, director of humanitarian support and international relations at Civil Defense, warned that Gaza’s emergency services are on the verge of collapse due to Israel’s deliberate obstruction of fuel supplies critical for rescue operations.

“The occupation is plunging us into a renewed crisis that is costing lives,” al-Mughair stated.

He accused Israeli forces of intentionally disrupting humanitarian services by blocking fuel needed for rescue and firefighting vehicles in northern Gaza.

“Our remaining fuel is barely sufficient for a limited number of missions, and may not last beyond this week,” he cautioned.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and other aid organizations have repeatedly warned that Gaza’s fuel shortage—caused by the Israeli blockade—has reached a critical level, threatening more deaths and suffering.

Fuel supplies essential for Gaza’s core services, including water desalination and hospital intensive care units, are nearly depleted, with “virtually no accessible reserves left.”

Gaza’s health sector has already been pushed to the edge by relentless Israeli bombardment and repeated displacement orders.

Aid workers and health professionals report a surge in preventable diseases amid the worsening humanitarian crisis engulfing the coastal enclave.

Israel has enforced a total siege on Gaza since early March.

In recent weeks, the regime has allowed limited food deliveries through a US-backed group, but these distribution points have seen deadly Israeli attacks on desperate aid seekers. Fuel, however, has not entered Gaza for months.

This latest warning coincides with Israel’s massive ground offensive on Gaza City, which has flattened entire neighborhoods and forced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to flee southward.

