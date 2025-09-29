Badran: No Official Offers Yet from Qatar or Egypt

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Hamas official Husam Badran has stated that the Palestinian resistance remains open to all ideas and proposals aimed at ending Israel’s war and genocide in Gaza, provided that core national demands and principles are upheld.

“This openness must not come at the expense of our fundamental demands and national constants,” Badran emphasized.

In televised remarks on Sunday, Badran clarified that Hamas “has not yet received any official proposal from Qatari or Egyptian mediators regarding a ceasefire or an end to the war on Gaza.”

“We cannot offer full or official responses to media reports at this stage, but our negotiating position is rooted in clear principles and unwavering national commitments,” he added.

Badran stressed that Hamas has no personal or organizational demands, saying, “We are negotiating solely for the interests of our Palestinian people, especially those in Gaza who are enduring daily genocide broadcast by the media.”

“Our right to resist the occupation is legitimate and aligned with international law. We have faced a vast and criminal military arsenal using only the simple weapons of our fighters,” he said.

He concluded by stating, “The war must end clearly and completely, and the occupation forces must withdraw from Gaza.”

