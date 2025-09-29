Trump Promises “Something Special” for West Asia Ahead of Netanyahu Meeting

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ahead of a scheduled meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump has promised that “something special” is on the horizon for West Asia.

Trump, who has previously expressed his desire to see an end to the Israeli regime’s war on Palestinians in Gaza, reiterated on Sunday that a major development is expected soon in the region.

“We have a real chance for GREATNESS IN THE MIDDLE EAST,” Trump posted on social media. “ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER. WE WILL GET IT DONE!!! President DJT.”

Trump has previously voiced optimism about ending the war in Gaza, claiming that a peace agreement was “very close.”

However, Netanyahu has repeatedly stated that he intends to continue the war until the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas is completely eliminated.

In the meantime, the Trump administration has put forward a 21-point proposal aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza and shaping the future of the region.

The plan includes a ceasefire, the release of Israeli captives held by Hamas, and a roadmap for Gaza’s governance and reconstruction. It is expected to be discussed with Netanyahu at the White House on Monday.

Netanyahu has not confirmed whether he will accept the proposal. “We’re working on it,” he said. “It’s not been finalized yet.”

