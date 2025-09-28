Netanyahu Admits Using Social Media to Influence US Support

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged that his regime actively uses social media platforms to shape US political discourse and secure unwavering support for its war on Gaza.

During a closed-door meeting with American influencers at Israel’s Consulate General in New York, Netanyahu was recorded calling social media “the most important weapon … to secure our base in the US.”

He specifically highlighted TikTok as “the most important purchase going on right now,” suggesting that control over the Chinese-owned app would grant significant influence.

Netanyahu added that gaining leverage over TikTok and X would enable Israel to “get a lot” in terms of political and public support.

His comments came just one day after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order approving the transfer of TikTok’s US operations to a consortium of American investors, including Oracle, Michael Dell, and Rupert Murdoch.

This move has sparked concerns that Oracle founder Larry Ellison—a vocal supporter of Israel—could help channel the platform’s reach to advance Israeli propaganda efforts.

The development comes amid growing international isolation of Israel over its war on Gaza, which has claimed the lives of more than 65,600 Palestinians—mostly women and children—since October 2023.

At the 80th UN General Assembly this week, Netanyahu addressed a nearly empty hall as numerous delegations walked out in protest of his regime's ongoing assault on Gaza, now entering its third year.