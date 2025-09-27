Hamas Slams UN for Hosting Netanyahu’s Speech

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement has condemned the United Nations for hosting a speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom they describe as a war criminal wanted by the International Criminal Court. Hamas called it a “paradox” that someone accused of daily violations in Gaza was allowed to speak on justice, humanity, and rights at the UN headquarters in New York.

In a statement issued Friday evening, Hamas responded to Netanyahu’s address at the UN General Assembly, which reportedly prompted a mass walkout by delegates from various countries. Hamas asserted that Netanyahu’s repeated lies and denial of genocide, forced displacement, and starvation in Gaza cannot erase the documented truths found in UN and international reports.

Hamas accused Netanyahu of using propaganda and fabricated narratives about the October 7th events in a desperate attempt to revive a discredited storyline. They criticized his invocation of “anti-Semitism” as a worn-out tactic to deflect growing global criticism of his actions in Gaza over the past 23 months.

The movement further rejected Netanyahu’s justification for continued aggression against Gaza City, including claims that resistance fighters were present in targeted buildings. Hamas said these allegations are merely weak excuses to cover up daily war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against children and civilians.

Hamas also refuted Netanyahu’s claim that the group aims to kill Jews worldwide, calling it part of a systematic campaign to demonize Palestinians and their legitimate resistance.

The statement concluded by reaffirming that Hamas and the Palestinian resistance are solely focused on confronting the occupation of their land and sacred sites.

/129