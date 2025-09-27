Islamic Jihad Chief rejects Netanyahu’s threats: “We will not surrender”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ziyad al-Nakhalah, secretary-general of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent remarks at the UN General Assembly, saying the Palestinian people will not yield to “criminal murderers.”

According to Mehr, quoting an interview reported by the Shehab news agency, al-Nakhalah said Netanyahu’s threats against the Resistance and the Palestinian people were nothing new, and insisted that Palestinians will not be swayed by intimidation or falsehoods. “They will remain faithful to their history and their martyrs; they will not surrender to murderers, and they will not give up their rights,” he said.

Netanyahu, speaking to a largely empty General Assembly hall on Friday evening, said Israel had staged a dramatic military comeback following its darkest day and vowed to “finish the job,” claiming that the remaining elements of Hamas were holed up in Gaza City. He argued that, despite reduced forces, Hamas could attempt to repeat the October 7 attacks—“that is why Israel must finish the job,” he said.

