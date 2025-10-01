Palestinian killed by Israeli occupation forces after conducting car-ramming attack near Bethlehem

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian youth was killed Tuesday evening by Israeli occupation forces after carrying out a car-ramming attack near the town of Al-Khader, south of Bethlehem, wounding two Israelis.

Israeli occupation army’s radio reported that the attack took place at the Tunnels Checkpoint, where the perpetrator rammed his vehicle into a group of Zionist soldiers and settlers present at the scene, wounding two of them.

Palestinian media reported that the perpetrator was Mahdi Muhammad Awad Diriya (32 years old) from the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem. They indicated that the occupation forces opened direct fire at him, critically wounding him. His death was later announced.

The General Authority of Civil Affairs confirmed that the Palestinian Ministry of Health had informed it that Diriya had succumbed to his wounds from the Israeli forces’ gunfire.

