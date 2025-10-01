Head of Resistance Committees: Trump’s plan fully adopts Israeli demands, seeks to liquidate Palestinian cause

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Secretary-General of the Resistance Committees in Palestine, Ayman Al-Shishniya (Abu Yasser), stated on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan amounts to the “complete adoption” of the Israeli entity’s demands and its expansionist settlement project.

He asserted that the plan seeks to realize the dream of liquidating the Palestinian cause and cementing the occupation’s control over the Gaza Strip with “international blessing.”

In a press statement, Al-Shishniya affirmed that the American plan is an attempt to “engineer the Gaza Strip according to a colonial, investment, and security concept.” Its primary goal, he added, is to rescue the Israeli entity from its isolation and expand regional alliances to revive the normalization process and the Abraham Accords.

Al-Shishniya further stated that the main objectives of the rejected Trump plan are to:

• Completely end armed resistance under international supervision.

• Entrench division by separating Gaza from the West Bank.

He described the plan as “a recycling of the Deal of Century,” which the Palestinian people previously rejected and made great sacrifices to foil.

The Resistance Committees’ Secretary-General stressed that “what the Israeli entity and the US administration failed to achieve through war and extermination, Trump is now attempting to achieve through Zionist political solutions, and this will never pass.”

Al-Shishniya concluded his statement by warning that the international blessings for this plan constitute a “direct contribution to breaking the isolation of the Israeli entity and putting a knife to the neck of the victim” that is subjected to genocide and ethnic cleansing massacres.

