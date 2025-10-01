Health Official: Women constitute 8% of documented amputations in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Director of Health Information at the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, Zaher Al-Wahidi, revealed Tuesday that women account for approximately 8% of the 4,800 documented amputation cases in the Strip, noting that the actual numbers far exceed this figure.

In a press statement, Al-Wahidi explained that female amputees, particularly mothers, endure a compounded suffering. Their pain goes beyond the physical to include being deprived of their natural role in family care, which causes deep psychological trauma.

He stressed that medical teams follow cautious protocols when dealing with the injured women, gradually informing them of their injury to prevent them from entering a state of shock or denial that could escalate into severe depression and social isolation due to feelings of helplessness.

Al-Wahidi also pointed out that challenges are escalating due to the prevention of essential medical aid entry. He noted that the Israeli military is obstructing the entry of crutches and wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs, supportive medical supplies, such as air mattresses.

He indicated that this blockade doubles the suffering of the injured women, especially those who are displaced and are forced to travel long distances, up to 10-15 kilometers, to move around.

Al-Wahidi called upon international organizations to take urgent action to provide prosthetic limbs, assistive devices, and psychological support “to save this vulnerable group of women.”

