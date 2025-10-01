Pro-Palestine protesters in Washington demand Netanyahu’s arrest during White House visit

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched in Washington, DC, on Monday to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the White House, demanding his arrest and accountability for war crimes.

The rally, titled “Arrest Netanyahu,” began at 6 p.m. and was reported by Al Jazeera as one of several demonstrations organized to coincide with the visit.

Accoding to Mehr, organizers said protesters were calling for an end to the ongoing war in Gaza, the opening of humanitarian aid corridors, a halt to arms transfers to Israel, and justice for victims of what they described as genocide.

Videos shared online by independent journalists showed dozens of demonstrators carrying Palestinian flags and placards as they marched through city streets, chanting slogans against Netanyahu and U.S. support for Israel.

