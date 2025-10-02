Gaza Media Office: 254 Journalists martyred in Ongoing Genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza announced on Wednesday that the death toll of Palestinian journalists martyred during the ongoing genocide in Gaza has reached 254. This figure includes the recent deaths of journalists Sami Dawood and Yahya Mohammad Barzaq.

The GMO confirmed that Sami Dawood was affiliated with Rawafed TV, while Yahya Mohammad Barzaq had worked with multiple media organizations.

In its statement, the GMO strongly condemned what it described as the “systematic targeting, killing, and assassination” of Palestinian journalists by Israeli occupation forces. It urged the International Federation of Journalists, the Arab Journalists Union, and media organizations worldwide to denounce these crimes against journalists in Gaza.

The GMO held Israel, the US administration, and other countries it described as complicit in the genocide — specifically the UK, Germany, and France — fully responsible for these brutal and heinous acts.

It further called on the international community, global institutions, and journalism advocacy bodies to condemn Israel’s actions, take steps to prevent further crimes, and pursue legal accountability in international courts.

The GMO also demanded serious and effective international pressure to halt the genocide, ensure the safety of journalists and media professionals in Gaza, and bring an end to the ongoing killings and targeted assassinations.

/129