Israeli Army Intensifies Strikes Across Gaza, Dozens Killed

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army continued its deadly campaign across the Gaza Strip last night and into Saturday, with intensive strikes targeting civilians, particularly in Gaza City.

Local media sources reported that Israeli forces bombed more homes and tents, displacing families and worsening the already dire humanitarian crisis amid growing famine.

At least 55 people were killed between dawn and afternoon hours in various parts of Gaza, with the majority of casualties reported in Gaza City.

Among the victims was journalist Mohamed al-Daya of the Palestinian Information Center (PIC), who was martyred after an Israeli strike hit his tent in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

His death adds to a disturbing trend of targeted attacks on journalists in Gaza, many of whom have been killed while reporting from the ground.

Four civilians were martyred in an Israeli airstrike on an-Nuseirat refugee camp while en route to a funeral for members of the Jamel family, who were killed earlier in a pre-dawn attack.

The Jamel family’s home in an-Nuseirat was bombed, resulting in at least nine deaths and multiple injuries.

Another Israeli strike targeted the ash-Shurafa family’s home in Gaza City’s at-Tuffah neighborhood, killing at least five people.

In Gaza City’s ash-Shati refugee camp, six members of the Bakr family were killed and others wounded in what sources described as a massacre.

Reports from ash-Shati camp indicate that the Bakr family’s home was bombed after its representative refused an Israeli proposal to form a militia in exchange for remaining in the area.

Three people were also martyred in a strike on the Rikab family’s home in az-Zawayda town, central Gaza.

Israeli forces continued attacks across the Strip, killing and injuring more civilians, including women and children.

Several people were also martyred or wounded in Israeli strikes near aid distribution points in various areas of Gaza.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, additional deaths were reported as victims succumbed to injuries sustained in recent attacks. /129