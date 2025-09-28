Death toll of journalists in Gaza climbs to 252 martyrs

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza’s Government Media Office (GMO) said that the number of journalists martyred since October 7, 2023, has risen to 252 after an Israeli strike killed another journalist in central Gaza yesterday.

According to GMO, an Israeli strike on a tent in Deir al-Balah at dawn Saturday killed journalist Mohamed al-Daya, who worked for the Palestinian Information Center (PIC).

GMO deplored the Israeli occupation’s persistence in targeting and assassinating Palestinian journalists in Gaza, calling on Arab and international press unions to denounce these systematic crimes against media professionals.

GMO urged the international community to take urgent and effective measures to stop Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and provide Palestinian journalists with protection.



/129