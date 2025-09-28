Gaza journalist Mohammed al-Daya martyred in Israeli strike

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Information Center (PIC) mourns its journalist Mohammed al-Daya, who was targeted and killed by Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Saturday in the central Gaza Strip city of Deir al-Balah.

According to local sources, Israeli warplanes struck a tent on Abu Areef Street in Deir al-Balah, killing al-Daya, who worked in the Arabic social media department of the PIC.

Journalist al-Daya becomes the third journalist from the PIC to be martyred during the ongoing genocide in Gaza, following the martyrdom of Gaza bureau chief Dr. Rizq al-Gharabli and English-language social media head Dr. Refaat Al-Ar’eer.

The PIC said in a statement that al-Daya, remembered for his dedication and persistence, continued reporting from Gaza under constant threat, determined to document war crimes and share the suffering of civilians with the world. The PIC stressed that his murder is part of a deliberate policy aimed at silencing Palestinian journalists and concealing the truth.

The Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza also condemned al-Daya’s martyrdom, announcing that the number of Palestinian journalists killed by Israeli attacks has now risen to 252.

The GMO described the IOF targeting of journalists as a systematic campaign and called on the International Federation of Journalists, the Arab Journalists Union, and press organizations worldwide to strongly denounce Israel’s crimes against media workers.

The statement held Israel, the US administration, and European countries especially the United Kingdom, Germany, and France fully responsible for what it described as “heinous war crimes.”

It urged international bodies to take serious steps to hold Israel accountable at international courts and to intensify pressure to end the genocide and protect journalists in Gaza.

The PIC underscored that the killing of al-Daya is not an isolated incident but part of Israel’s broader effort to silence voices documenting the IOF atrocities. It described the deliberate targeting of journalists as a clear war crime and a desperate attempt to suppress the truth.

Al-Daya’s martyrdom highlights the staggering toll on Gaza’s press community, with more than 250 Palestinian journalists killed since the start of Israel’s genocidal war nearly two years ago.



