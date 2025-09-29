UK Arrest Pro-Palestine Protesters Supporting "Palestine Action"

AhlulBayt News Agency: British police have arrested several individuals during a protest in Liverpool held in support of the banned group Palestine Action.

The arrests occurred after approximately fifty demonstrators gathered outside the Labour Party conference center on Sunday, carrying banners that read, “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”

Palestine Action, known for its direct actions against Israeli weapons factories and their supply chains in the UK, was officially labeled a “terrorist organization” in July.

Under the new UK legislation, being a member of or publicly supporting Palestine Action is now considered a criminal offense, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.



