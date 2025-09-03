Israeli army and settlers launch 1,613 attacks in West Bank during August

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Tuesday, the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission reported that the Israeli army and Zionist settlers carried out 1,613 attacks across the occupied West Bank during August.

The commission clarified that 1,182 of these attacks were conducted by the Israeli army, while settlers were responsible for 431 incidents.

According to the statement, the attacks included armed assaults on Palestinian villages, attempts to impose new realities on the ground, field executions, vandalism, land leveling, and the uprooting of trees.

Additional violations involved the confiscation of Palestinian property, the imposition of closures, and the construction of checkpoints that fragmented Palestinian territories.

The commission’s head, Mu’ayyad Shaaban, stated that settlers established 18 new outposts since the beginning of August, most of which were agricultural or pastoral in nature.

Shaaban added that Israeli occupation authorities carried out 57 demolitions during the same period, affecting 125 structures—including 39 homes, 52 agricultural facilities, and 20 livelihood-related buildings. They also issued 21 demolition notices.

In parallel with the ongoing war of extermination in the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces and settlers have intensified their attacks in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, resulting in the deaths of at least 1,016 Palestinians, injuries to around 7,000, and the arrest of more than 18,500 individuals since October 7, 2023.

/129