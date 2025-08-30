Israeli occupation forces storms W. Bank areas, kidnaps citizens

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) kidnaped a number of Palestinian citizens during raids in the West Bank last night and Saturday morning.

According to local sources, the IOF kidnaped six citizens from areas in eastern Bethlehem, including five from al-Ubeidiya town.

The IOF also stormed Teqoa town in the southeast of Bethlehem and handed a citizen a summons for interrogation.

In Jenin, the IOF broke into and ransacked several homes in Qabatiya town at dawn, with no reported arrests.

In Nablus, Israeli forces stormed the refugee camps of Balata and Askar and patrolled their streets. No arrests have been reported.

In al-Khalil, one young citizen was taken prisoner following an IOF raid on his home in ad-Dhahiriya town.



