IOF abducts Tayseer Abu Sneina and dozens in West Bank raids

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces (IOF) carried out a series of raids across the West Bank on Monday night and Tuesday morning, abducting several Palestinian citizens and injuring others. Reports also emerged of violent settler attacks in various areas.

Local sources confirmed that IOF troops stormed the home of Tayseer Abu Sneina, the mayor of al-Khalil City, vandalized the property, and abducted him.

Another citizen was taken from his residence during an IOF raid in Yatta City, located south of al-Khalil.

Similar operations were conducted in Halhul and Idhna towns, west of al-Khalil, where dozens of residents were detained and interrogated.

Military activity intensified in al-Khalil province, with IOF forces erecting temporary checkpoints and blocking roads leading to towns, villages, and refugee camps.

In Qalqilya, two young men were arrested during a raid in the village of Kafr Thulth.

In Ramallah, IOF forces raided homes and abducted two young men from the villages of al-Lubban al-Gharbi and al-Mughayyir.

Two more young citizens were taken during raids in al-Yamun town near Jenin and al-Deheisha refugee camp south of Bethlehem.

In Tulkarem, Israeli soldiers stormed homes and shops in Bal’ah town, interrogated residents, and abducted one individual. They also bulldozed parts of the streets, damaging infrastructure.

In Nablus, a university student was reportedly abducted from his home in Asira ash-Shamaliya town.

In Tubas, five members of the same family sustained gunshot wounds during an IOF raid in Tamun town.

Eyewitnesses stated that Israeli soldiers fired at a civilian vehicle carrying family members, injuring several, including children.

The Red Crescent reported that one of the injured had a gunshot wound to the head and that IOF forces also fired at its ambulance crew in the area.

Elsewhere in the West Bank, extremist settler groups launched attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property.

Sources said settlers set fire to agricultural lands and attacked homes in Wadi Sa’ir, al-Khalil.

Settlers also assaulted farmers in the Wardan area of Beit Ummar, north of al-Khalil, preventing them from accessing their land.

In another incident, a settler driving recklessly ran over a young Palestinian girl on a road near Samu town, south of al-Khalil.

At dawn, settlers attacked Palestinian citizens guarding their farmland in al-Tal area of Sinjil town, north of Ramallah.

