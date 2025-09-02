Extremist settler injures 10-year-old girl in as-Samu near al-Khalil

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday evening, an extremist Israeli settler struck a 10-year-old Palestinian girl with his vehicle in the town of as-Samu, located south of al-Khalil in the southern West Bank.

The incident took place on the bypass road near the town, and the child sustained injuries that were described as more than moderate.

According to a correspondent from the Palestinian Information Center in al-Khalil, the injured girl was transported by an Israeli ambulance to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba for medical treatment.

It is important to note that July saw a surge in settler violence, with 466 attacks recorded across the West Bank—one of the highest monthly totals this year. The majority of these assaults occurred in Ramallah (126), al-Khalil (103), Nablus (83), and Bethlehem (39).



