UNRWA warns Gaza children face lost generation amid Israeli war; 660,000 out of school

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reaffirmed on Saturday that children in Gaza have the right to education, noting that 660,000 children have been out of school for three consecutive years due to Israel’s ongoing war, now in its 23rd month.

UNRWA described the situation in Gaza as “a war on children,” calling for their protection and warning that the youth of Gaza are at risk of becoming a lost generation.

The agency urged an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted access for children to return to school and resume normal life.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced that the new school year will begin in early September in the occupied West Bank, including east Jerusalem, but will be delayed until September 8 in other areas.

The Ministry estimated that around 700,000 students in Gaza have had their education disrupted due to years of conflict and targeting, and reported that 70,000 students missed their secondary school exit exams for two consecutive years.

According to the Ministry’s latest figures, from 7 October 2023 to 26 August 2025, more than 17,085 school-aged children and 1,261 university students were killed in Gaza, while over 25,213 school students and 2,671 university students were injured.

In the West Bank during the same period, Israeli forces killed 108 school students and 35 university students, injured 739 school students and 231 university students, and arrested 372 school students and 413 university students.

The Ministry also reported that Israel killed 739 school educators and 226 university educators in Gaza, injured 3,091 school staff and 1,421 university staff, and in the West Bank, killed five educators, wounded 21, and arrested more than 182 school staff and 17 university staff.

/129