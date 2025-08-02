Al-Qassam video shows emaciated Israeli captive amid Gaza famine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas Movement, released a video titled “The Occupation Government Has Decided to Starve Them,” featuring one of the Israeli captives held in Gaza.

The footage shows the captive inside a tunnel, visibly thin and frail, reflecting the famine conditions imposed by Israeli forces on the Gaza Strip.

The video begins with a clip from earlier Al-Qassam footage showing former Israeli captives during past exchange deals. Among them is Abitar David, then healthy, watching others being released.

The new video contrasts the emaciated captive with harrowing scenes of starving children in Gaza, emphasizing the shared suffering between besieged civilians and Israeli captives.

One scene shows the captive silently staring at a calendar marking the days of captivity, symbolizing isolation and the prolonged ordeal.

The footage also includes archived clips of Israeli officials, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir saying “what should be sent to Gaza is bombs,” and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussing restrictions on aid.

In another scene, the captive drinks water, juxtaposed with a starving Palestinian child denied access to baby formula due to the blockade.

The video ends with the message: “They eat what we eat and drink what we drink,” suggesting that Israeli captives survive on the same minimal sustenance as Gaza’s population.

Al-Qassam spokesperson Abu Obeida has previously stated that Israeli captives will only be released through a comprehensive exchange deal, which Israel has rejected in favor of military escalation.

Al-Qassam has released several videos of captured Israeli soldiers, featuring direct appeals to the Israeli government and warnings that continued aggression will not secure their release.

Gaza is currently experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis in its history, with famine and genocide—backed by the United States—ravaging the population since October 7, 2023.

The genocide has led to nearly 208,000 Palestinians killed or injured, including 159 deaths from famine and malnutrition, 90 of whom were children. Over two million people have been displaced, and 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure has been destroyed.

