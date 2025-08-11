Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir calls for overthrow of Palestinian Authority

AhlulBayt News Agency: Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s Minister of National Security, has called for the immediate dismantling of the Palestinian Authority (PA), escalating tensions amid growing international recognition of Palestinian statehood.

According to reports from Israeli media and Al Jazeera, Ben-Gvir announced on Sunday that he will urge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take “immediate measures” to topple the PA during the upcoming cabinet meeting. He claimed his demand was in response to what he described as “fantasies” of PA President Mahmoud Abbas regarding the establishment of a Palestinian state.

According to IRNA, President Abbas recently reiterated his commitment to forming an “unarmed Palestinian state,” including in the Gaza Strip, and confirmed that preparations are underway for general elections.

Ben-Gvir’s remarks come at a time when several countries, particularly in Europe, are moving toward formal recognition of Palestinian statehood. The far-right minister, known for his openly racist rhetoric and hardline stance against Palestinians, has previously advocated for the annexation of the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

His latest statements have drawn sharp criticism, with observers warning that such provocations could further destabilize the region and undermine diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the conflict

.....................

End/ 257